Newcastle sign Georgian wonderkid

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Georgian wonderkid Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi.

The Magpies have confirmed the signing of the highly-rated Georgian forward on their official club website.

The 17-year-old will officially join Newcastle United when he turns 18-years-old in August 2025. The youngster will remain at Dinamo Tbilisi until that time.

Vakhtang Salia made his professional debut for Dinamo Tbilisi in November 2023.

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang.

“Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.

“We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi.”