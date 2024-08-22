Newcastle star wants exit before transfer window closes

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is keen on leaving the club before the transfer window closes.

The Athletic reports that Kieran Trippier is keen on leaving the Magpies before the 2024 summer transfer window closes.

Trippier has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The report suggests that Everton are among the clubs keen on signing the 33-year-old England full-back.

Everton manager Sean Dyche and Trippier worked together at Burnley between 2012-2015 and would be keen to be reunited.

The former Atletico Madrid and Tottenham defender has two years left on his contract, but has also previously been linked with Bayern Munich and a move to the Saudi Pro League.