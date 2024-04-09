Newcastle target Spanish prodigy in €30m move

Newcastle United have set their sights on Dean Huijsen, an 18-year-old Spanish sensation, ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have their eyes on the Juventus-owned talent, currently impressing on loan at AS Roma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Huijsen’s promising performances in Serie A, featuring in 13 games and scoring twice, have caught Newcastle‘s attention.

With Juventus aiming for a €30 million return on the defender, negotiations could heat up post his loan stint.

Newcastle’s keen interest in Dean Huijsen aligns with their strategy to bolster defensive ranks, especially with Sven Botman’s injury woes.

Despite his youth, Huijsen’s potential makes him an enticing prospect for Eddie Howe’s side, signaling Newcastle’s ambition to invest in Europe’s top young talents.

Huijsen has previously also been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.