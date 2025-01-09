Newcastle tracking Southampton star

Newcastle United are reportedly tracking Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a potential summer move in mind.

The Sun reports that the Magpies are tracking Ramsdale, who is expected to leave Southampton if the club are relegated at the end of the season.

Despite of the Saints’ poor season and the club leaking goals, Ramsdale remains very highly regarded by several Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United are in the market for a new goalkeeper and the report suggests they could even try with a bid for Ramsdale in the 2025 January transfer window.

Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Burnley keeper James Trafford, but the Championship side have no plans to let one of their key players leave in January.