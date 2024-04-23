Newcastle want £20m for Leeds and Leicester target

Newcastle United have reportedly set a £20m price on midfielder Sean Longstaff, with both Leeds United and Leicester City showing interest as they aim for Premier League promotion.

Under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newcastle has been a heavy spender, but recent financial pressures may force them to sell valuable assets.

With the club posting a £73.4m loss for the 2022/23 financial year, selling academy product Longstaff could provide crucial ‘pure profit’ to help comply with stringent Profit and Sustainability rules.

Leeds, in particular, are looking to bolster their midfield scoring capabilities, as their current midfield has lacked goal contributions this season.

Sean Longstaff, who contributed six goals and two assists across all competitions this season for Newcastle, could be a suitable target.

However, Leeds’ ability to finance such a move hinges on their successful promotion to the top flight.

Leicester, also vying for Longstaff, faces similar financial constraints depending on their league status next season.