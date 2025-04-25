Nottingham Forest closing in on former Aston Villa star

Nottingham Forest have reportedly ‘intensified talks’ with the agent of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Nottingham Forest have held talks with Douglas Luiz’s agent Kia Joorabchian in recent days over a move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with a move away from Juventus after having failed to impress at the club since joining just last summer.

New Nottingham Forest director Edu is reported to be a long-time admirer of Doulgas Luiz and even attempted to sign the midfielder while he was sporting director at Arsenal.

Forest would prefer to bring in the Brazilian on loan with an option to buy, but Juventus would reportedly be looking to demand that it will be an obligation to buy.

Douglas Luiz was linked with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the January transfer window.