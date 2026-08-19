Nottingham Forest hijack Championship trio’s move for £1m wonderkid

Nottingham Forest are closing in on AFC Wimbledon youngster Junior Nkeng, leaving QPR, Millwall and Norwich City facing defeat in the race for his signature.

The Premier League club appear ready to win the battle for one of League One’s emerging attackers.

Reporter Graeme Bailey revealed on X that Forest are poised to agree an initial £850,000 deal. Add-ons could eventually take the package to around £1million.

Nkeng earned widespread attention after forcing his way into Wimbledon’s senior side last season. The 19-year-old made 30 appearances across all competitions, including 24 in the league, and scored twice.

His arrival would represent another long-term investment for Forest. The Spanish-born winger previously developed in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before joining Wimbledon in 2021.

QPR, Millwall and Norwich had all monitored his progress. However, the chance to move directly to the Premier League has seemingly placed Forest firmly in control of the deal.