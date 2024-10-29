Nottingham Forest open talks with star player over new contract

Nottingham Forest have reportedly opened contract talks with forward Chris Wood.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Forest are instigating talks over an new deal as Wood’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Wood has scored seven goals for Nottingham Forest so far this season and are only behind Manchester City star Eling Haaland and Chelsea ace Cole Palmer on the top scorers list.

Wood has played a key role in the Forest team since Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as manager at the club in December.