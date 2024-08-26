Nottingham Forest plot late bid for former Man Utd star

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering making a late bid to sign Fulham playmaker Andreas Pereira.

The Daily Mail reports that Forest are keen on the former Manchester United man and could make a late bid.

The report also claims that Juventus are monitoring Andreas Pereira, so Nottingham Forest could face competition.

Pereira has become a key player for Fulham and has impressed in the Premier League since joining from United.

Reports suggest that Fulham would be open to selling Pereira for around £35million.

