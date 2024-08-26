Nottingham Forest plot late bid for former Man Utd star

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering making a late bid to sign Fulham playmaker Andreas Pereira.

The Daily Mail reports that Forest are keen on the former Manchester United man and could make a late bid.

The report also claims that Juventus are monitoring Andreas Pereira, so Nottingham Forest could face competition.

Pereira has become a key player for Fulham and has impressed in the Premier League since joining from United.

Reports suggest that Fulham would be open to selling Pereira for around £35million.