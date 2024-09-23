Nottingham Forest, Spurs and Brighton target Turkish winger

Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz is being strongly linked with a move to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside reports that Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Brighton are closely monitoring the 24-year-old winger.

Galatasaray are reportedly looking for around €30 million to let Baris Alper Yilmaz leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Brighton reportedly had a €20 million bid for Yilmaz rejected in the 2024 summer transfer window. The report suggests that they could make an increased bid in the upcoming transfer window.

Nottingham Forest scouts watched Yilmaz in action in the recent game between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.