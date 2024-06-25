Nottingham sign German youngster

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Germany youth international Eric da Silva Moreira.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the City Ground and joins the club from German side St Pauli.

Eric da Silva Moreira told Nottingham’s official club website: “I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

“Me and my family are really happy about this new challenge. I can’t wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club.”

Reports have previously suggested that Nottingham and St Pauli had agreed a transfer fee of around €1.5million for Moreira.