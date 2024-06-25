Nottingham sign German youngster

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Germany youth international Eric da Silva Moreira.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the City Ground and joins the club from German side St Pauli.

Eric da Silva Moreira told Nottingham’s official club website: “I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

“Me and my family are really happy about this new challenge. I can’t wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club.”

Reports have previously suggested that Nottingham and St Pauli had agreed a transfer fee of around €1.5million for Moreira.

