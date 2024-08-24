Nottingham sign Wolves, Fulham and Leicester target

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign David Carmo from FC Porto.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal is in place for Forest to sign David Carmo in a €11million plus €4million in add-ons deal.

Carmo is reportedly travelling to England tonight to sign a five-year contract with Nottingham Forest.

The centre-back will sign for Forest, but will then move to Olympiakos on loan for the rest of the season.

Carmo has also been linked with the likes of Wolves, Fulham and Leicester.