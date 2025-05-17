Ollie Watkins transfer odds: This is where the Aston Villa star will play next season

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is at the centre of summer speculation, with football transfer betting markets hinting at potential movement.

According to the latest odds, Watkins is most likely to remain at Villa Park next season, priced at 1.72.

However, Arsenal have emerged as the leading contenders to sign him, with odds at 5.50, amid talk that the Gunners could reignite their long-standing interest.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both priced at 11.00, with United reportedly exploring a possible swap deal involving Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea (15.00) are also keen, having made informal contact, while Liverpool (15.00) and Tottenham (17.00) follow closely, while Brentford sit as long shots at 34.00.

As clubs weigh up their options, many punters are looking to bet on transfers involving Watkins before the market shifts.