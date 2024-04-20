Peter Crouch predicts Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

Former Liverpool and Tottenham forward Peter Crouch has made his prediction for the clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth on Sunday.

"Played well against Manchester United, a little bit unlucky there, took the lead twice," Crouch said of Bournemouth on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

"Dominic Solanke is in great form, goals galore at the moment, scored another great goal (against United).

“Dominic Solanke is in great form, goals galore at the moment, scored another great goal (against United).

“But i’ve gone 2-1 Villa.”

Bournemouth have performed strongly recently, while Villa are coming off a late kick off against Lille on Thursday, which ended in a win in the penalty shootout.