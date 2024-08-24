Porto signs former Aston Villa, Nottingham and Chelsea target

Portuguese giants Porto have completed the signing of Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

Samu Omorodion has joined Porto in a complex deal, where Atletico Madrid will still have a 50% stake in the player.

Porto will pay €15million to Atletico for their 50% stake. Porto can buy an additional 15% for €5million in 2025 and a further 15% for €5million in 2026.

Omorodion has signed a contract that will keep him at Porto until 2029 and includes a €100million release clause.

Samu Omorodion came close to joining Chelsea in a £34.5million move earlier this summer, but the deal collapsed in the closing stages.

The Blues were concerned over an ankle injury and decided not to complete the signing.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with the 19-year-old striker.