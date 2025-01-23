Portsmouth join race for Sunderland, West Ham and Brighton target

Portsmouth have reportedly joined a number of clubs in the race to sign Celtic striker Daniel Cummings.

Portsmouth are looking into the possibility of agreeing a pre-contract with the 18-year-old striker this month.

The Championship club would want to bring in Daniel Cummings to be part of their first-team squad.

Celtic have yet to formally offer the striker a new contract, despite his current deal expiring in the summer.

Portsmouth face strong competition for the youngster, with clubs all over Europe and England keeping an eye on his situation.

Sunderland, West Ham and Brighton have all been reported to be interested in the young striker.