Portsmouth, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United chasing Peterborough star

Portsmouth, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United are all chasing departing Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins this summer.

The Peterborough Telegraph reports that those four clubs have shown the strongest interest in the 26-year-old, who is set to become a free agent when his Posh contract expires on June 30.

Reading have also been linked, but Portsmouth are currently the only Championship side among the main contenders.

Collins looks certain to leave London Road after three consistent seasons with Peterborough. He joined from Exeter City in 2023 and went on to make 159 appearances, scoring eight goals.

His availability on a free transfer has made him an attractive target for ambitious clubs.

Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday are both expected to push hard in League One, while Oxford are also aiming to be in the promotion mix despite a managerial change.