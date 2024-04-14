PSG claims there was ‘a motive behind all the talk’ of signing Man Utd star

Paris Saint-Germain insists that they have no interest in signing Manchester United’s struggling frontman Marcus Rashford.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the French side as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave the club in the summer.

But Paris Saint-Germain insists they have no interest in the striker and believe there was a motive behind all the talk of signing the Manchester United star, according to The Sun.

A source told The Sun: “PSG have never been interested in signing Marcus Rashford.

“And given his struggles on and off the pitch this season, they have given it no consideration at all. He will not be moving to PSG.

“He might benefit from the noise around a possible transfer going away so he can concentrate on reigniting his United career.”