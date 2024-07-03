PSG join chase for Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton target

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The French champions see the 22-year-old, who was the Championship Player of the Season for 2023-24, as a potential key addition for their squad, according to De Telegraaf.

Crysencio Summerville impressed last season, scoring 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions.

While Premier League clubs Brighton and Fulham have shown interest, PSG’s involvement adds a new dimension to the transfer saga.

Brighton held talks but balked at Leeds’ transfer demands, leaving PSG, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea as more likely destinations for Summerville.