Pundit claims he would not replace Ten Hag with Liverpool target Amorim

TalkSPORT pundit and Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge insists that he would not have Ruben Amorim over Erik ten Hag as manager at Old Trafford.

The Sporting Lisbon head coach has been strongly linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Reports have even suggested that there has been talks between Ruben Amorim’s representatives and Liverpool.

Goldbridge told TalkSPORT: “Liverpool have got to do something and Jurgen Klopp is going to be a massive loss.

“Even as a Man United fan I respect what he’s done there, he’s got such personality and this team will always be Jurgen’s Klopp’s Liverpool.

“Whether you go from Klopp to Pep Guardiola, I’d still think, ‘ooh will this work?’, and Pep Guardiola is obviously a great manager. So they were always going to have to take a punt on somebody and they will have to be a bit patient.

“It’s a big step up for Ruben Amorim, but obviously Alonso is not going to go and the market is not that good. Roberto De Zerbi would be a massive risk, Julian Nagelsmann probably would as well, so Amorim looks like the best of the rest and he has a style of football that is close to how Liverpool play with Klopp in terms of energy.

“There’s a really good squad there and it’s going to be intriguing with Liverpool next year. They could have a first year like Ange Postecoglou and fight for the title – Tottenham secured Champions League football but the title would be the equivalent for Liverpool.

“But, on the other hand, they could have a season like Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea where it just doesn’t work for the first year or so.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

“I think Liverpool fans are intelligent enough to realise they can’t just expect to seamlessly go from one of the greatest managers they’ve ever had and continue – that would almost be disrespectful to Klopp in assuming how easy it is. It’s not easy.

“I’m intrigued how it’s going to work, but I think Amorim is the right man to go for from the list that’s available now.

“But I wouldn’t swap him for Ten Hag. I wouldn’t swap Ten Hag for anyone at the moment.

“I think the players need to go first and I think any project should get three years at least, and he’s only had two, so I’d stick with what we’ve got.”