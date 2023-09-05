Ramos ‘turned down’ United

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos reportedly ‘turned down’ an offer from Manchester United this summer.

The Sun reports that Ramos turned down the offer from United before re-signing for Sevilla this summer.

United offered Ramos a one-year, £73,000-a-week contract, something that was immediately declined by the defender.

Ramos became a free agent when leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer and was linked with multiple top outfits.

The report claims that one of the offers was a £17.1million-a-year proposal from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.