Rashford could be available for Bournemouth clash – but another player is set to miss out

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford could be available for the clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford was forced off against Liverpool last weekend in the second half with an injury, but he trained at Carrington on Thursday.

United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that they will make a late decision on Rashford’s fitness before the clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Ten Hag also revealed that Scott McTominay is likely to miss the game with a knee injury.

“Rashy trained yesterday so we’ll see how he recovered from it today,” said Ten Hag at his Friday press conference.

“We have another training today and then we will make a decision on it.

“Scott I don’t think so, we have a training session so we have a day. He will push, he is so keen to be a part of it tomorrow, so it’s very questionable.”