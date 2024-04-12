Ratcliffe hold face-to-face talks with Newcastle co-owner Staveley

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United’s part-owner, has engaged in direct talks with Amanda Staveley, co-owner of Newcastle United, to resolve the impasse over sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The Times reports that the meeting aimed to break the deadlock, with Newcastle demanding around £15 million in compensation to release Ashworth from 18 months of gardening leave.

Ratcliffe, who took over football operations at United after acquiring a 27.7% stake in February, called the situation “completely stupid.”

This high-level discussion between the clubs’ top brass highlights the urgency to finalize Dan Ashworth’s transition to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United confirmed in February that Ashworth have been put on gardening leave ahead of an exit.

Reports have suggested that the Magpies are demanding more than £10million in compensation fee for Ashworth.