RB Leipzig hold talks over summer move for Man Utd, Brighton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Spurs target

RB Leipzig have reportedly ‘held initial talks’ over a possible summer move for Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that RB Leipzig are ‘seriously interested’ in Bellingham and have made all checks on the youngster.

But the Bundesliga giants still feels the 19-year-old will be too expensive for the club as it is now.

Sunderland would reportedly consider selling Bellingham at the end of the season, should they fail to achieve promotion.

Manchester United, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Tottenham are all watching Bellingham closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats have a strong position in any talks over an exit, as Bellingham’s contract with the club expires in the summer of 2028.

The report suggests that scouts from Chelsea and Tottenham have also watched the highly-rated youngster this season.

Crystal Palace and Brentford have previously also been linked with the talented midfielder.