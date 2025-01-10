Real Madrid join Newcastle, Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool in race for midfielder

Real Madrid are reportedly the latest club to enter the race to sign £50million-rated Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Spanish outlet AS report that Real Madrid have identified the Brazilian as one of their primary midfield targets.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Photo by Shutterstock.

Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Liverpool last summer.

But Real Madrid face strong competition from Premier League giants Manchester City, as well as Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United who are also interested in Ederson.

Ederson has previously hinted that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

When asked about his future, Ederson told Spanish newspaper Diario AS: “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”