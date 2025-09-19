Real Madrid ponder swoop for Liverpool star

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, new manager Xabi Alonso has identified the Dutch international as a key target to partner Aurelien Tchouameni in the long term.

Gravenberch has been in outstanding form under Arne Slot at Anfield, becoming a vital figure in Liverpool’s title-winning side last season.

The 23-year-old has started the current campaign strongly, contributing with goals, assists and dominating midfield battles, earning plaudits for his display against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

With a contract at Liverpool running until 2028, the Reds are expected to demand around €75m for his services.

Real Madrid view him as a player who could add balance, physicality and tactical flexibility to their midfield for the next decade.