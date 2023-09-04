Rio claims Sancho could move to Saudi

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed Jadon Sancho could move to Saudi Arabia.

United boss Erik ten Hag stated after the match that he left Sancho out of the squad to face Arsenal due to a poor standard in training.

Sancho released a shocking statement later on Sunday taking aim at Ten Hag and denying the claim from the Dutchman.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Rio said: “There’s no way Jadon’s putting out a statement like that if he hasn’t, in his own eyes, performed well.

“On his chart, Jadon, ‘I’ve trained alright’. But the manager have a certain standard.

“There’s only one way this ends right now. Well, two ways.

“There’s only one window open and that’s Saudi. Or you’re on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season.”