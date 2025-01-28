Roma make contact over Man Utd midfielder

Roma have reportedly requested information about the status of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Sky in Italy reports that the Italian side are doing a due diligence on the Brazilian midfielder, as they see him as a potential signing in the 2025 January transfer window.

Roma could make a move for Casemiro as they see him as a replacement for Leandro Paredes, who is closing in on a move to Boca Juniors.

Reports have previously linked Casemiro with a switch to Saudi Arabia, with the Brazilian himself reportedly interested in a move.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr has reportedly shown strong interest in Casemiro, whose United contract runs until June 2026.

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.