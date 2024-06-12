Rooney delivers Maddison Euro 2024 snub verdict

New Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney has discussed England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision to snub James Maddison.

Southgate decided to bring in the likes of Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer over James Maddison in his final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024.

Rooney have now discussed the snub on what some regarded as one of the best football podcasts, The Overlap.

“No,” Rooney responded on the The Overlap podcast, when asked if he would have picked Maddison in his squad.

“He’ll be disappointed especially with Eze coming into the squad, Anthony Gordon coming in, Cole Palmer has had an unbelievable season as well. I think he can play out wide Maddison but his best position is number 10.

“The only thing I don’t agree with was in the Bosnia game, I didn’t get why Grealish and Maddison came onto the pitch if they weren’t going.”