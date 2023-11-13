Saudi clubs plan £87m move for Man Utd star

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is being targeted by multiple clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Fernandes is a key player at Old Trafford and it is expected that manager Erik ten Hag would want to keep the midfielder at the club.

But Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Fernandes’ entourage is set to be approached by representatives from Saudi.

The report claims that Saudi Pro League clubs are looking to offer £87million to land the highly-rated midfielder next summer.

The Portugal international joined Manchester United in 2020 from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth up to £60million.