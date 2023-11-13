Saudi clubs plan January move for Man Utd winger

Saudi Arabian clubs have reportedly made Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho a “top target” for the January transfer window.

The Telegraph reports that the clubs from the Saudi Pro League that were interested in Sancho over the summer, will return for him in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is expected to be looking to leave United following a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag in September.

Sancho has been exiled from the first-team and was not even included in the Manchester United team photo.