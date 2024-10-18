Shearer expects trouble for Man Utd against Brentford

Premier League legend and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer is predicting a tough weekend ahead for Manchester United.

Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag are in desperate need for a win against the Bees as he continues to fight for his job.

Shearer believes it will be another miserable weekend for United fans and that they will not manage more than a draw against Brentford

“This is such a dangerous game for Man Utd because of the way we’ve seen Brentford start games so fast this season,” Shearer told Betfair.

“They caused Man City problems too in the number of players they allowed to join the attacks on the counter.

“It’s a difficult game this one, and I think if Brentford go there, be brave and play their normal game, they can get something.

“If they can get a good start, then you can imagine the pressure that puts on Erik ten Hag and his team at Old Trafford. I will go for a draw.”