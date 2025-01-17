Sheffield United boss confirms bid to sign Sunderland and Burnley target

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that the club have made a bid to sign Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

The 22-year-old forward has been strongly linked with a move away from Leicester City in the 2025 January transfer window.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Sunderland had made a £13 million bid for Cannon, with Burnley also reported to be interested in the forward.

Sheffield United manager Wilder has confirmed that they have made an offer to sign Cannon in January.

“There’s a bid gone in,” said Wilder, via The Star.

“Other clubs want the player.

“I’m not going to hide behind anything or mug anyone off; we’re in the race for Tom and there’s a lot of other things that have got to happen as well.

“We’re in the race for a couple of others as well and we have to have those contingency plans.”

“The owners want to back the recruitment team in association with the new data route we’re going down and everything adds up,” he added.

“We’re in discussions about a player, there’s no point trying to disguise that.

“The really good thing about it is that we’re looking to improve and invest with a couple of permanent signings.

“Who, hopefully, can play their part in the second part of our season and going forward.

“That’s where it’s at.

“If we don’t then we’ll move on to other targets that are reasonable and are value for money as well.

“And if there isn’t anyone we’ll not do any business on the permanent front, but the owners are supporting what we’re trying to do and that can only be positive news.”