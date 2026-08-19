Sheffield United transfer plans rocked as targets fear points deduction

Sheffield United’s recruitment drive has been hit by fresh uncertainty after prospective signings questioned whether the club could face a points deduction this season.

The Star reports that at least two targets raised the issue immediately when initial contact was made. Their concerns add another complication to an already restricted transfer window at Bramall Lane.

The anxiety follows a winding-up petition filed by former owner United World against COH Sports Bidco, the takeover vehicle. United World claims around £35million remains unpaid from the takeover, although the petition is not directly against the football club.

United World has warned that a 12-point penalty could follow if an insolvency event ultimately triggers EFL regulations. No deduction has been imposed, and the current ownership insists Sheffield United remain financially healthy.

United must already recruit within tighter spending limits after losing parachute payments. Convincing players to join a promotion push is difficult enough without also having to explain unresolved boardroom uncertainty.