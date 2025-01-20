Sheffield Utd agree £10m deal for Sunderland and Burnley target

Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a £10million deal with Leicester City to sign Tom Cannon.

Cannon looks set to complete the move to Sheffield United in the 2025 January transfer window, with personal terms now being discussed, but not yet agreed.

Reports suggest that Cannon will have a medical at Sheffield United tomorrow.

Sheffield United manager Wilder confirmed over the weekend that they had made an offer to sign Cannon in January.

“There’s a bid gone in,” said Wilder, via The Star.

“Other clubs want the player.

“I’m not going to hide behind anything or mug anyone off; we’re in the race for Tom and there’s a lot of other things that have got to happen as well.

“We’re in the race for a couple of others as well and we have to have those contingency plans.”

“The owners want to back the recruitment team in association with the new data route we’re going down and everything adds up,” he added.

“We’re in discussions about a player, there’s no point trying to disguise that.

“The really good thing about it is that we’re looking to improve and invest with a couple of permanent signings.

“Who, hopefully, can play their part in the second part of our season and going forward.

“That’s where it’s at.

“If we don’t then we’ll move on to other targets that are reasonable and are value for money as well.

“And if there isn’t anyone we’ll not do any business on the permanent front, but the owners are supporting what we’re trying to do and that can only be positive news.”

Reports last week suggested that Sunderland had made a £13 million bid for Cannon, with Burnley also reported to be interested in the forward.