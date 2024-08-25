Sheffield Utd star rules out joining Brentford, Southampton, Ipswich, Aston Villa and West Ham

England youth international Oliver Arblaster insists he has no plans of leaving Sheffield United in the summer transfer window.

Arblaster has impressed for the Blades, despite of their relegation from the Premier League last season and has been linked with a number of clubs.

The Telegraph has previously linked Arblaster with the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham.

Oliver Arblaster has now commented on the reports, as quoted by The Star: “I don’t really listen to that. I love playing for Sheffield United, there’s no doubt about it.

“I’ll just keep my head down, keep playing and hopefully performing well.

“I just want to keep doing my talking on the pitch. Supporting this club and going home and away, watching the team. I just love playing for Sheffield United, and I’d like to do that for a lot longer.”

Arblaster has also been linked with Brentford, Southampton and Ipswich Town in recent weeks.