Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Huddersfield set for transfer battle after bids for winger accepted

Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Huddersfield Town are set for a transfer battle after Colchester United accepted offers for winger Kyreece Lisbie.

The Reading Chronicle reports that all three clubs have had bids accepted, with the 22-year-old now expected to decide his next move this week.

The offers are believed to be worth between £500,000 and £750,000.

Lisbie is one of the most exciting attacking players in League Two after an excellent season at Colchester.

He scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions, before being named the club’s Young Player of the Year.

Wednesday are rebuilding after a turbulent campaign, while Reading and Huddersfield are also aiming to compete near the top of League One. That makes the battle for Lisbie even more intriguing.

The former Watford and Brentford youngster would add pace, direct running and end product to whichever club wins the race.