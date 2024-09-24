Sherwood compares Liverpool star to Arsenal legend

Blackburn legend Tim Sherwood is full of praise for Liverpool’s Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Ryan Gravenberch has been brilliant for Liverpool under Arne Slot and was excellent against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Sherwood praised the midfielder on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, comparing him to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

“He looks like a defensive-minded, responsible footballer, I think he has all of the attributes to play that number six role. It looks like he owns the pitch. You talk about breaking lines with a pass, he breaks lines with movement,” Sherwood said on the show.

“He has the whole package, when he needs to break it up he does, he controls the tempo of the game. Look at that, that is Patrick Vieira that.

“A big boy, six foot three, they’ve stumbled upon a defensive midfield player who is enjoying the role, I think they have a wonderful midfield.

“You see those midfield players costing £100m, £90m, £80m over the years, he was relatively cheap.”