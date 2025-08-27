Southampton agree £12m deal for Middlesbrough midfielder

Southampton have reached an agreement to sign Finn Azaz from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £12m plus £2m in add-ons.

According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old is set to finalise his move in the coming days, bringing an end to his short spell at the Riverside.

Azaz only joined Boro from Aston Villa in January 2024 for £2.5m but has quickly established himself as one of the Championship’s most creative midfielders.

The Republic of Ireland international has seven caps and contributed 17 goals and 17 assists in 68 appearances for Middlesbrough.

Both Leeds United and Bournemouth were also linked with the playmaker earlier this summer, but Southampton have moved decisively to secure his signature as they aim to bolster their promotion push under new boss Will Still.