Southampton boss expects Man Utd move for Wilcox

Southampton head coach Russell Martin has admitted he expects the club’s director of football Jason Wilcox to join Manchester United

Manchester United have approached the Saints about hiring Jason Wilcox and reports have suggested that he offered his resignation last week.

When talking about the potential move for Wilcox on Friday, Martin said to BBC Radio Solent: “Being brutally honest, the one person this affects the most is me.

“There is still lots going on that hasn’t been clarified yet and legally.

“If he ends up going, which if we’re being honest looks likely at this point, then he goes with nothing but good wishes from us all.

“He has played such a huge part in changing the culture of this club and the feeling around the training ground, he’s enabled us to be the leaders that we want to be.”