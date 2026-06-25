Southampton set to beat West Ham and Wolves to Sunderland midfielder

Southampton are in advanced talks to sign Dan Neil in what would be a major blow to West Ham United and Wolves.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie reports that the Saints have moved strongly for the 24-year-old midfielder, who is set to become a free agent when his Sunderland contract expires.

West Ham and Wolves have also been looking at Neil, but Southampton now appear to be in pole position.

Neil would arrive with serious Championship pedigree. He came through Sunderland’s academy, made more than 200 senior appearances and captained the Black Cats during their promotion-winning 2024/25 campaign.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town, helping the club secure promotion back to the Premier League.

His availability on a free transfer makes him one of the most attractive midfield options of the summer.

Southampton could now land a bargain as they reshape their squad for another promotion push.