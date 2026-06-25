Exclusive: QPR join growing Championship race for Manchester United talent

Queens Park Rangers are keeping an eye on Harry Amass’ situation as interest grows in the Manchester United youngster ahead of next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the London club are monitoring the 19-year-old left-back, with Norwich City, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday also interested if United decide to send him out on loan again.

A final decision is expected to depend on Amass’ role during pre-season and whether he is likely to get regular first-team football at Old Trafford.

Amass remains highly rated at Manchester United after developing through the club’s youth set-up and gaining valuable senior experience last season.

His energy, technical quality and attacking threat from left-back make him an attractive option for Championship clubs looking to strengthen on loan.

QPR’s interest adds another strong second-tier option to the race, while Norwich and Preston are also watching closely.

Wednesday remain admirers, but their relegation to League One could make the deal more difficult if United prioritise Championship football.