Southampton star ready to leave with Spurs, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton interested

Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, with the Saints likely to be relegated.

TBR Football reports that the 23-year-old will be one of a number of players set to leave Southampton this summer.

The England international is ready to leave the Saints this summer even though he joined the club just last summer from Manchester City in a £20 million deal.

The report from TBR Football claims that City have a buy-back caluse as well as a sell-on fee included in Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ contract.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Everton, Brighton and West Ham have all been linked with the Southampton star.