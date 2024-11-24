Spurs and Aston Villa target PSV Eindhoven star

Tottenham and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Malik Tillman, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder currently at PSV Eindhoven.

Malik Tillman, who began his career at Bayern Munich, has impressed in the Eredivisie, contributing significantly to PSV’s success.

His performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs seeking to bolster their midfield options.

TBR Football reports that both Tottenham and Aston Villa are monitoring his situation closely, considering potential bids in the upcoming transfer window.

Tillman’s versatility and experience in European competitions make him an attractive prospect for teams aiming to strengthen their squads.