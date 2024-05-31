Spurs and Liverpool target wants Premier League move

Tottenham and Liverpool are both interested in signing Feyenoord’s Mexican international striker Santiago Gimenez this summer.

Mexican media outlet TVAzteca reports that the 23-year-old has ruled out a move to Spain, focusing instead on the Premier League.

Gimenez has been in outstanding form, scoring 26 goals this season and playing a crucial role in Feyenoord’s league title win. Last season, he netted 28 goals, earning him the label of a ‘superstar.’

Tottenham and Liverpool headline the list of interested clubs, which also includes Southampton and Leeds.

For Santiago Gimenez, choosing between these top clubs will hinge on where he believes his development will be best served.

At Liverpool, he could work under a manager who trusts him, while at Tottenham, he might step in as the main striker with Harry Kane yet to be replaced.

Valued at around £30 million, Gimenez could be a bargain for either club in the 2024 summer transfer window.