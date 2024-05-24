Spurs ponder move for Nottingham Forest star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to The Guardian.

The 23-year-old was offered to Spurs last summer by Chelsea but the club opted to sign Brennan Johnson instead. Forest acquired Hudson-Odoi for a bargain £3 million.

After an impressive season with Forest, where Callum Hudson-Odoi scored eight Premier League goals, Tottenham’s interest has reignited.

With a busy summer transfer window ahead, manager Ange Postecoglou aims to strengthen his attacking options for the upcoming Europa League campaign and to mitigate the injury struggles faced last season.

Forest, who initially secured Hudson-Odoi on the cheap, could now make a substantial profit if they decide to sell. Hudson-Odoi’s performance has made him a valuable asset, and Spurs are keen to add his versatility to their squad.

Postecoglou seeks to build a robust team to compete on multiple fronts next season.