Spurs watch Newcastle, Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton target ahead of January window

Tottenham have reportedly watched Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov in action several times in recent months.

The 20-year-old has impressed with a string of impressive displays in Ligue 1 for Lille this season, and Spurs are considering making a move in the January transfer window.

The Uzbekistan international is contracted at Lens until the summer of 2027, but the clubs is keen to keep him at least on until the summer, but they could be tempted into selling for the right price.

Reports have previously suggested that Brentford, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brighton and West Ham have been tracking the young centre-back.

Abdukodir Khusanov has developed into a key player for Lens, since joining the club from Belarussian club Energetik-BGU Minsk just 18 months ago in a €100,000 deal.

Beside the interest from the Premier League, there are also the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Atalanta, Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain who have shown interest in the youngster.