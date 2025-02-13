Stoke, West Brom, Sheffield Utd and Wrexham eye summer swoop for Luton starlet

Stoke City, West Brom, Sheffield United and Wrexham are all reportedly interested in Luton Town starlet Oliver Lynch.

Football Insider reports that the four clubs are showing interest in the 19-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lynch has yet to become a regular at Luton and is currently on loan at Hemel Hempstead Town for the rest of the season.

Luton are yet to decide on the future of Oliver Lynch, who has impressed while on loan.

The talented forward could still have a future at Luton, but the club could also decide to cash in on the youngster to fund other signing in the summer transfer window.