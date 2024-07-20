Stuttgart and Wolfsburg join chase for Aston Villa and Newcastle target

Juventus defender Dean Huijsen is attracting significant interest from German clubs VfB Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, according to Sportitalia.

The 19-year-old centre-back, who recently returned from a six-month loan spell at Roma, is expected to be sold this summer to raise funds for Juventus.

While Paris Saint-Germain initially seemed poised to make a move, negotiations have stalled, and no formal offer has been made.

This has opened the door for Bundesliga clubs to step in, with Stuttgart currently emerging as the favorites and Wolfsburg closely monitoring the situation.

Dean Huijsen‘s asking price is around €25 million plus bonuses.

Besides Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, the young defender has also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Newcastle.