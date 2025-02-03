Sunderland set to beat Blackburn, Stoke, Preston and Hull in race for Liverpool forward

Sunderland are reportedly expected to sign Liverpool teenager Jayden Danns on loan before the transfer window closes.

Sky Sports reports that Sunderland have fought off competition from Blackburn and Hull and are set to land the 19-year-old in the 2025 January transfer window.

Jayden Danns made his breakthrough at Liverpool last year under manager Jurgen Klopp, making five appearances and scoring his first goals.

Hull and Oxford have previously been linked with a move for the Liverpool youngster, reports Football League World.

Blackburn, Stoke and Preston have previously been linked with the young forward, but also Hull have shown interest in Danns.